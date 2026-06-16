The finals of the 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament are half-way set.

During the June 15 episode of WWE Raw in Baltimore, MD., “The Ruler” Oba Femi squared off against AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day in the first of two semifinal bouts in the ongoing tourney.

When all was said-and-done, it was Femi who emerged victorious, getting his hand raised and securing his spot as one of the finalists in the tournament.

Oba Femi will now wait to see who emerges victorious on the other side of the bracket, where Je’Von Evans vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso will take place to determine the other tournament finalist.

The winner of the Evans-Uso bout will move on to face Femi in the finals of the 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament, which will take place at the WWE Night Of Champions premium live event later this month in Saudi Arabia.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.