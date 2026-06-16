IYO SKY is one step closer to reclaiming her throne.

The former WWE Women’s Champion punched her ticket to the finals of the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, defeating Raquel Rodriguez in the opening contest of the evening.

Rodriguez used her power advantage early, tossing SKY to the apron and slowing down the high-flying star’s offense. SKY responded with a series of strikes and shoulder blocks, but Rodriguez quickly regained control and sent her opponent crashing to the floor.

The Judgment Day member continued to dominate throughout much of the match, dropping SKY throat-first across the ringside barricade before dismantling the announce table in an apparent attempt to inflict even more punishment. Although nothing ultimately came from the table setup, Rodriguez maintained control after returning the action to the ring.

SKY refused to stay down, however, locking in a guillotine choke and looking for openings against the larger Rodriguez. Momentum continued to swing back and forth, with Rodriguez countering a tope suicida attempt before driving SKY into the ring post and leaving her laid out at ringside as Raw headed into a commercial break.

When the broadcast returned, the semifinal matchup remained highly competitive. After several more minutes of back-and-forth action, SKY mounted a comeback and secured the victory to officially advance to the Queen of the Ring Finals.

With the win, SKY now awaits the winner of the other semifinal bout between Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair. The Queen of the Ring tournament finals are scheduled to take place at WWE Night of Champions later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.