The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament moved one step closer to the finish line on the November 26th episode of AEW Dynamite, as another team officially punched its ticket to the finals.

On Wednesday night, Babes of Wrath, the duo of Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale, squared off with Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) in a semifinal showdown that delivered a strong mix of chemistry, physicality, and high stakes.

Nightingale closed the door in the final moments, hitting her Babe with the Powerbomb on Hart to seal the victory for her team.

With the win, Babes of Wrath advance to the tournament finals, where they’ll meet the winners of the upcoming semifinal clash pitting “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa against Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the Babes of Wrath vs. Sisters of Sin tag-team title tournament tilt from the Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite in Nashville:

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron The bell rings and we are under way. Cameron and Hart start the match. Cameron with a kick and a head lock take down. Cameron to the ropes and Willow is tagged in, they double team Hart. Willow goes for the cover but Skye Blue breaks it up. Willow grabs Hart but Hart with a jaw breaker. Skye Blue is tagged in. Skye Blue grabs Willow but Willow with a clothesline. Willow goes for the cover but Skye Blue kicks out. Willow with a clothesline and Cameron is tagged back in. Willow picks Cameron up to throw her onto Skye Blue but Skye Blue moves out of the way. Hart is tagged in and she lands a splash onto Cameron. Skye Blue is tagged back in. They double team Cameron. Willow grabs Hart to the outside of the ring and she throws her into the barricade. Cameron with a sling-blade onto Skye Blue. Cameron gets Skye Blue in the corner. Cameron gets on the second rope and begins hitting her with right hands. Hart distracts Cameron and Skye Blue trips her up. Skye Blue with a neck breaker. We head to a break. When we return, we see Cameron goes to the top, but Skye kicks out the feet of Cameron. She traps the head of Cameron and kicks it. Hart to the top, looking for the moonsault, but she switches it up and hits an elbow drop for a two. They dispose of Willow and try to double team Harley. She kicks them away for a second, but Willow is back with the blind tag. Lariat to Skye, Doctor Bomb to Julia for the win. Back to break we go. Winners and ADVANCING: Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron

