New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first four matchups for the May 15th NJPW STRONG Collision in Philadelphia event, which takes place from the legendary 2300 Arena. Check it out below.

-Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Tony Deppen vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Yuya Uemura vs. Killer Kross

-Kevin Knight/Alex Coughlin/The DKC vs. JR Kratos/Royce Isaacs/Jorel Nelson