New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first four matchups for the May 15th NJPW STRONG Collision in Philadelphia event, which takes place from the legendary 2300 Arena. Check it out below.
-Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
-Tony Deppen vs. Minoru Suzuki
-Yuya Uemura vs. Killer Kross
-Kevin Knight/Alex Coughlin/The DKC vs. JR Kratos/Royce Isaacs/Jorel Nelson
Four huge matches for Collision in Philadelphia 5/15!
Chris Dickinson vs Hiroshi Tanahashi!
Minoru Suzuki vs Tony Deppen!
Yuya Uemura vs Killer Kross!
Coughlin/Knight/DKC vs Team Filthy!
TIX (ringside sold out)https://t.co/GmUhQNPHcF#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/CJh057Un0D
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 14, 2022