New #1 contenders to Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will be determined next Thursday night as FinJuice goes up against The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo. The winners will likely challenge The Good Brothers at Turning Point.

Next week’s show will also feature Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee vs. #1 contenders The Decay’s Havok and Rosemary. The storyline is that Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration recruited Lauren and Lee to take out The Decay.

The first title defense for Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace has also been announced for next Thursday night. She will face John Skyler, who became the new #1 contender earlier this week by defeating Chelsea Green in a Impact Plus/Impact Insider match.

