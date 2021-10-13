Jordynne Grace is now official for the Six-Way Match to crown the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound For Glory.

Today’s qualifying match saw Grace defeat Johnny Swinger. The match was released on Impact Plus and YouTube for the “Ultimate Insiders” members, and will be released for everyone later this week.

Grace is the first Knockout to be confirmed for the Six-Way title match. She joins Crazzy Steve, John Skyler and Fallah Bahh as confirmed entrants. The final two participants will be decided with matches to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events. Male and female wrestlers will be able to compete for the strap.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The one-hour Countdown To Glory pre-show will begin at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10:30pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice or The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo or Rohit Raju or Willie Mack

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. 15 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. 2 wrestlers TBD

