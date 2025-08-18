– WWE Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 29 has a special start time of 6:30pm local time.

– The Hollywood Reporter has a featured article up today looking at the top ten wrestlers turned actors. Coming in at number one was Dave Bautista. The full top ten looks as follows:

#1. Batista

#2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

#3. John Cena

#4. Roddy Piper

#5. Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland

#6. Kevin Nash

#7. Hulk Hogan

#8. Paul Wight / Big Show

#9. Jesse Ventura

#10. Andre The Giant

– Paul Heyman shared this epic photo of The Vision’s Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and himself as characters from The Simpsons, to promote the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event on August 31, which features Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– The first photo in the following post from the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page is a tease for Cody Rhodes as “Guile” in the new Street Fighter movie.