– WWE has released a special first look inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event with a video on social media showing the WrestleMania 41 sign being raised in the venue to signify the official start of “The Road to WrestleMania.”

– WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque talks about the enormity and significance of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble show in front of 65,000+ fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. tonight in the following video shared on social media ahead of the show.

There is nothing left to do… but go out there and do it. #RoyalRumble

– Footage is making the rounds on social media of WWE newcomer Penta helping an injured retired firefighter with his wheelchair during his WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Meet & Greet.

PENTA ASSISTING AN INJURED RETIRED FIREFIGHTER AT HIS MEET AND GREET ONE OF THE MOST WHOLESOME THINGS YOU WILL SEE TODAY ❤️#RoyalRumble

– Bronson Reed has surfaced on social media to rule out any chances of him returning as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match tonight.

“2.1.25. UPDATE. For those thinking I will be in tonight’s Rumble, you are a fool,” he wrote. “I’m still not standing on 2 feet. However, I am now putting myself into the mental landscape to become the necessary evil I need to be to RULE WWE. REBUILD. CHANGE. RESET. THE WAVE GOD.”

"2.1.25. UPDATE. For those thinking I will be in tonight's Rumble, you are a fool. I'm still not standing on 2 feet. However, I am now putting myself into the mental landscape to become the necessary evil I need to be to RULE WWE. REBUILD. CHANGE. RESET. THE WAVE GOD."

– John Cena also checked in on X, writing a quick message before he officially kicks off “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour as one of the entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. “No day quite like Royal Rumble. The countdown to THE countdown begins! The road to WrestleMania begins TONIGHT!!!”

No day quite like #RoyalRumble.

The countdown to THE countdown begins! The road to #WrestleMania begins TONIGHT!!!

– Finally, the WWE Games account on X shared the following footage of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns arriving for his WWE 2K25 Hands-On personal appearance ahead of his participation in tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.