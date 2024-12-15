Tonight’s episode of Saturday night’s Main Event is officially sold out. There is a banner backstage with a graphic for Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes celebrating the sellout.

There are some t-shirts being sold that include the Saturday Night’s Main Event logo, a Greg Valentine t-shirt that is a photo of an old 1980s WWF program, a Koko B. Ware t-shirt design from the ’80s, a Tito Santana t-shirt, a pink Jimmy Hart t-shirt, a Long Island 3:16 t-shirt, a Cody Rhodes Long Island t-shirt and a SNME Long Island Hoodie.

Mike Johnson of Pwinsider is reporting that there is a 1980s style version of the WWE logo that is on the digital board of the ring canvas.

They have recreated the 1990 style entrances for Superstars.

As we previously reported, there is no Titantron. There is nothing more than an aisle leading down the ring.

Some pyro will open the show.

Ther are no old school banners hanging in the venue. Instead, they are utilizing the digital boards above the ring.

Fans in the first five rows will be able to take home a commemorative SNME chair.

There is a podium setup on one side of the Nassau Coliseum. This appears to be for hosting duties.

Lilian Garcia is tonight’s ring announcer.

The referees are wearing old school blue shirts with black bow ties.

WWE is using the old red white and blue ring ropes and old school turnbuckles.

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated A-Town Down Under in a dark match prior to the show going live.

Check out a photo of the retro look inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum for tonight's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show

