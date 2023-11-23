Samoa Joe is bringing his dominance to the world of video games.

The AEW superstar voices the character of King Shark in the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game, which is currently set to release in February 2024. DC Comics have since dropped a trailer showcasing the King Shark character in gameplay action, with Joe providing some classic witty dialogue befitting of the character. You can check it out below.

Aside from his work in AEW Joe also appeared in the Peacock series Twisted Metal earlier this year. The King of Television physically portrayed the iconic role of Sweet Tooth, who was voiced by Will Arnett.