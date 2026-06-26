With WWE Night of Champions 2026 just around the corner, preparations inside Kingdom Arena are nearing completion.

WWE heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend for Night of Champions, and fans have already gotten an early look at the show’s production setup.

Videos shared on social media from inside the venue show crew members putting the finishing touches on the stage ahead of Saturday’s premium live event.

One of the clips offers a clear view of the entrance set, which features several towering vertical LED screens positioned behind the entrance ramp.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions Results coverage.