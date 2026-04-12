The set design for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has been revealed.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event this evening at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, AEW has released a special “first look” photo of their set design.

Featured below is the image shared via AEW’s official social media accounts to promote tonight’s show in “The Great White North,” headlined by MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

AEW’s official YouTube channel also released the following “Everything you need to know” video ahead of tonight’s show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynasty 2026 results coverage from Vancouver, BC, Canada.