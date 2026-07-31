A special “first look” at the set design for WWE SummerSlam 2026 has arrived.

Everybody’s working for the weekend, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down this Saturday and Sunday from “The Twin Cities.”

Featured below is a special first look at the set design being constructed inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. for WWE SummerSlam 2026.

The two-night premium live event is scheduled to feature Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as the main event of night two, while CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship serves as the headline bout for night one.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.