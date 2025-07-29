Work has begun inside the massive host venue for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Ahead of this weekend’s first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, WWE production crews began work inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

During the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, a special first look at the setup inside MetLife Stadium for this Saturday and Sunday night’s special events was shown.

Featured below are several photos of the early work done inside MetLife Stadium for WWE SummerSlam 2025 on August 2 and August 3. Make sure to join us here this weekend at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of the show.