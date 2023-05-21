The new NJPW Strong Women’s Title has been unveiled.

The new title was revealed at Saturday’s NJPW Resurgence press conference. Tonight’s Resurgence pay-per-view from Long Beach, CA will feature a one-night tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s first round matches will feature AEW’s Willow Nightingale vs. Momo Kohgo, and Mercedes Moné vs. CMLL’s Stephanie Vaquer. The winners of those matches will then lock up in the main event, and the winner will win the title.

You can see the new title below:

Watch now! Watch the full pre-#njresurgence press conference with final thoughts before tomorrow's big event in Long Beach!https://t.co/P3g1aRey6K#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/eXLE2O9HlI — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 20, 2023

The new NJPW Strong Women’s Championship has been unveiled.#njresurgence pic.twitter.com/lxZBDKJGR9 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 20, 2023

