AEW is just hours away from running their first-ever Collision event, which features the return of CM Punk and takes place at the United Center in the Second City Saint’s hometown of Chicago.

An early look at the set has leaked online and shows off how AEW has setup the venue for the premiere. Special thanks to @tapemachines for sharing these on Twitter.

The full card for Collision can be found below. As a reminder, Jim Ross, Nigel McGuinness, and Kevin Kelly will be your AEW Collision commentary team.

* Miro returns to action

* Andrade El Idolo returns to action vs. AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews

* We will hear from The Acclaimed

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Luchasaurus

* CM Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White