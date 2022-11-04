WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has revealed the set for the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

McMahon took to Twitter tonight and posted a first look at the Crown Jewel set from inside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world,” she wrote with the photo seen below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Last Woman Standing Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt makes an appearance

