A special documentary on the life and legacy of “The Hulkster” premieres tonight.

Ahead of the cable television debut of the new documentary, ‘TMZ Presents – The Real Hulk Hogan,’ a special sneak peek first look trailer has been released.

In the trailer for the highly-anticipated Hulk Hogan documentary, excerpts are shown of Harvey Levin of TMZ sitting down with Vince McMahon, Sylvester Stallone, Charlotte Flair, Bill Goldberg and Mark Henry.

On their website, TMZ noted in an article promoting the documentary premiere, it is mentioned that the documentary “begins with the moment we got word Hulk had died … and you see our newsroom whip into action as we break the news of his death.”

Terry Bolleka, aka Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71 on July 24, 2025 due to what the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center reported to be a heart attack.

Also featured in the documentary are Mick Foley, Jimmy Hart, Alexa Bliss and Jacob Fatu.

‘TMZ Presents – The Real Hulk Hogan’ premieres tonight at 8/7c on FOX. It will be made available via Hulu starting on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Watch the official trailer for the new ‘TMZ Presents – The Real Hulk Hogan’ documentary via the YouTube player embedded below.