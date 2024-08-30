– During the “Countdown to TNA Emergence 2024” pre-show ahead of the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view on Friday evening, it was announced that AJ Francis and KC Navarro will be challenging ABC duo Chris Bey and Ace Austin for the TNA Tag-Team Championships in a late addition to the PPV lineup.

– Featured below is a special first look “sneak peek” at the Ultimate X set-up inside the building in Louisville, KY. for tonight’s TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view, which features “Speedball” Mike Bailey defending the title in the returning Ultimate X match.