Over the course of the year new details have been emerging about the upcoming A24-produced film The Iron Claw, which will follow the lives of the legendary Von Erich family, whose legacy in the wrestling industry is still felt to this day.

The film, directed by Sean Durkin, stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Lily James, with Efron portraying the great Kevin Von Erich. The role required the veteran actor to beef up a bit, which he has accomplished. You can see some behind-the-scenes photos of him below.

Zac Efron training for Sean Durkin’s ‘THE IRON CLAW.’ 📽💪 pic.twitter.com/jyXQ33vZlb — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 24, 2022