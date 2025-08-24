AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London has arrived!

Ahead of the latest annual co-promoted event from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling later today, some first look photos have surfaced showing fans the setup inside The O2 Arena in London, England.

Check out the production set up inside The O2 Arena for today’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view, including the Steel Cage being set up for the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match, via the post embedded below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.

Additionally, the cold open video package that will kick off today’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London show has been released, which you can also check out via the YouTube player embedded below.

