The biggest TNA Wrestling show of the year goes down tonight.

Ahead of the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view, which kicks off with the “Countdown to TNA Bound For Glory” pre-show at 6:45pm EST. / 3:45pm PST., a special first look inside Wayne State Fieldhouse has surfaced online.

Featured below is a look at the entrance tunnel for TNA Bound For Glory 2024, as well as a behind-the-scenes video of Gia Miller giving a special preview for the biggest TNA show of the year.

On tap for tonight’s show:

* Rhino, Bob Ryder HOF Induction (Pre-Show)

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Pre-Show)

* Ash & Heather By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece

* Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

* Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (X-Division Title)

* Spitfire vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo (Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Knockouts Title)

* The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC (Tag Title Full Metal Mayhem)

* Mike Santana vs. Moose

* PCO vs. Matt Cardona (Monster’s Ball For Digital Media & International Title)

* Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry with Frankie Kazarian As Referee (World Title)

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results from Detroit, MI.

We’re just moments away from exiting the tunnel and achieving glory. #TNABoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/hH5T5wWVTj — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 26, 2024

.@MeanGiaMiller hits you with the FULL RUNDOWN for #TNABoundForGlory! The action kicks off with Countdown to Bound For Glory, presented by @BLCKSMTHApparel, streaming LIVE & FREE at 6:45 PM ET on TNA+ and digital platforms! The main card starts at 8 PM ET on TNA+! Get… pic.twitter.com/tZLqTbTSwJ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 26, 2024