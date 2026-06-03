Dark Side of the Ring is gearing up for its seventh season, and fans now have their first look at what’s ahead.

VICE TV released the official trailer for Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 this week, while also confirming that the new season will kick off on July 7 with a special two-hour premiere centered on the history of TNA Wrestling.

“The Season 7 trailer is here,” the announcement began. “The season begins with a 3-part look at the controversy and backstage battles that defined TNA Wrestling through the eyes of Jeff Jarrett.”

The TNA-focused story will span three episodes and serve as one of the season’s featured attractions.

“The 3-part TNA event begins with a 2-hour premiere July 7 on VICE TV and concludes the following week,” the announcement concluded.

Beyond the extensive look at TNA Wrestling, Season 7 will continue the series’ tradition of exploring some of the most compelling and controversial stories in professional wrestling history.

Among the additional subjects slated to receive their own episodes this season are Paul Orndorff, Ray “The Big Boss Man” Traylor, Missy Hyatt, the infamous Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe match, Zach Gowen, and The Renegade.

The new season premieres July 7 on VICE TV.

The Season 7 trailer is here! The season begins with a 3-part look at the controversy and backstage battles that defined TNA Wrestling through the eyes of @RealJeffJarrett. The 3-part TNA event begins with a 2-hour premiere July 7 on @VICETV and concludes the following week. pic.twitter.com/WN5RHUHI1s — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 3, 2026