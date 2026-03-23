Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially stepping back into one of his most beloved roles.

And fans now have their first look at what’s coming.

Johnson will reprise his role as Maui in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana, with the first trailer for the film dropping on Monday.

The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 10.

This marks a major return for the franchise, which first made waves back in 2016 with the release of the original animated Moana.

That film proved to be a massive success, bringing in an impressive $687.2 million at the global box office.

And the momentum didn’t stop there.

The franchise reached even greater heights with the release of Moana 2 in 2024, which hauled in a staggering $1.059 billion worldwide.

The sequel ultimately finished as the second most profitable film of the year, surpassing the already strong performance of the original.