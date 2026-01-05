The first WWE premium live event of the New Year of 2026 is not far away.

And WWE is already hard at work on putting the special show together.

Ahead of the first-ever international WWE Royal Rumble premium live event later this month, WWE has begun construction inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the location for the January 31, 2026 show (see photos below).

Kicking off the Road to WrestleMania 42, which runs Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the second year in a row on April 18 and April 19, 2026, WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh is scheduled to also serve as the first-ever daytime installment of the annual “big four” WWE special event.

WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh serves as the 14th WWE event in Saudi Arabia since the start of the company’s 10-year strategic multiplatform partnership with the Ministry of Sport in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

In addition to potential announcements for WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh getting started as soon as tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary special in Brooklyn, New York, the official kickoff for the highly-anticipated WWE PLE begins with a ‘Road to Royal Rumble’ European tour.

The ‘Road to Royal Rumble: Riyadh’ European tour will feature 11 events between January 8 and January 19, 2026. The tour will include both live events and television tapings for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, giving fans across Europe a chance to experience the buildup to the big event.

The 39th annual WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(H/T to @wrestlng for the above photos.)