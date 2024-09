The first match for next week’s AEW Rampage has been announced.

During the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, a backstage interview segment hosted by Lexy Nair led to the announcement of a women’s match for next Friday’s one-hour AEW on TNT program.

Scheduled for the Friday, September 27 episode of AEW Rampage is Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie in one-on-one action.

