The first match for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage has been announced.

During the 8/10 episode of AEW Collision, Lexy Nair spoke in a backstage interview segment with Kip Sabian, who spoke about wanting to get back to winning ways.

This led to The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne with his AEW Trios Championship over his shoulder talking trash to Sabian. He would go on to challenge him to a match on next week’s AEW Rampage, before making a crack about having Sabian die as a loser like his dad.

After the segment, the Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian bout was made official for next week’s AEW Rampage, which takes place on August 16 from Norfolk, VA.

