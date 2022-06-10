Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced the first match for their D.O.A. event on Thursday, June 30th at the Knights Of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan.
Alex Shelley will face off against Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne in a tag team match. Previously announced for the show:
— SLADE
— AKIRA
— Calvin Tankman
— Dale Patricks
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 8, 2022