During the AEW Collision live episode on Friday night, the first bout for next week’s show returning to Saturday night was made official.

Scheduled for the Saturday, September 14 episode of the show is FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake).

