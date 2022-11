AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be teaming up to battle top DDT Pro stars Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama in tag team action on next Friday’s Rampage: Full Gear Friday program, the promotion’s final show before next Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

Next Friday, November 18

Newark, NJ

Friday Night #AEWRampage

LIVE on @TNTdrama Red hot with 5 straight wins as a team@MadKing1981 + @Ortiz_Powerful battle an incredible combination from @DDTpro: @jun0917start + @Takesoup! Kingston/Ortiz vs Akiyama/Takeshita

Next Friday on TNT! pic.twitter.com/il7ZXL3e3w — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2022

