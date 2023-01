AEW has announced the first matchup for next week’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

JAS member Daniel Garcia will go one-on-one with Action Andretti, the rising star who shocking defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever Dynamite matchup last month. Andretti has stood in the corner of Ricky Starks, who has also been feuding with Jericho and the JAS.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/20 RAMPAGE:

-Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia