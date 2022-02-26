New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the first matchup for the April 1st Lonestar Shootout event, which takes place at WrestleCon on WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas. The bout will pit a returning Chris Dickinson against top NJPW superstar, Tomohiro Ishii. Details are below.

After sustaining an injury at Battle in the Valley back in November, Chris Dickinson released a video on social media this week declaring that he would be making his NJPW return April 1 at Lonestar Shootout- and that he would challenge Tomohiro Ishii for his comeback match.

That match is now official! Dickinson will face Ishii at Wrestlecon weekend April 1!