If Joe Hendry captures the WWE NXT World Championship this weekend, Trick Williams will be first in line for his list of challengers.

Ahead of the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event this Sunday, September 1 in Denver, CO., it was announced that Trick Williams will be the special guest referee for the Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry main event.

During a backstage segment on the “go-home” show for the PLE on Tuesday night, Williams and Hendry came to an agreement that if Hendry captures the title this weekend, Williams will get the first shot.

First, Williams must get past Pete Dunne.

“The Bruiserweight” defeated Williams at the recent WWE NXT: Great American Bash show, and on Tuesday night, it was announced that the two will meet in a rematch on the post-No Mercy 2024 episode of WWE NXT next Tuesday night, September 3.