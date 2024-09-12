The first match for this week’s AEW Collision has been announced.

During the post-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite on September 11, a big tag-team bout was made official for this week’s installment of AEW Collision.

FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will square off against The Grizzled Young Veterans team of Zack Gibson and James Drake on the September 14 episode of the show.

AEW Collision will be taped on Thursday night, September 12, in Dayton, OH. and air back in its’ normal Saturday time slot this week.