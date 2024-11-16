The lineup for the returning WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC in December is starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the first official match announcement was made for the upcoming WWE on NBC special event scheduled for December 14.

It was announced on the 11/15 WWE on USA blue brand program that the finals of the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament will be crowned at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/14.

Currently, Bayley is the only competitor to advance in the tourney, which kicked off on WWE SmackDown on November 15. She will compete against the winner of the Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport first-round tourney tilt that will take place on next week’s WWE SmackDown on November 22.

On the other side of the bracket, Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven and Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez are scheduled. The winners of those two matches will meet to secure one spot in the finals, and will then compete against the winner of the Bayley vs. Belair/Green/Davenport winner on the other side of the bracket.

The finals of the WWE Women’s United States Championship will take place at the 12/14 special, guaranteeing that history will be made on the returning episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, as it will be the show where the first-ever WWE Women’s U.S. Champion is crowned.

Also rumored for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/14 are Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to emanate from Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 8/7c on NBC.

