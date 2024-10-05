The lineup for the return episode of TNA iMPACT next week is starting to take shape.

On Saturday morning, TNA Wrestling announced the first official match scheduled for the October 10, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

After taking off this week’s show for a special “Best of Bound For Glory” episode due to the cancellation of a taping in Spartanburg, S.C. as a result of Hurricane Helene, TNA iMPACT will return with a new episode next Thursday night.

As the road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continues, TNA iMPACT on 10/10 will feature Wendy Choo, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz vs. Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca & Jordynne Grace.

