A new matchup has been made for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Claudio Castagnoli will be battling PAC in an Owen Hart Memorial Quarterfinal matchup, the first match to be announced for this year’s tournament. The news was broken by Tony Khan on social media, who also revealed that the full brackets will be announced on Dynamite as well.

Don't miss the bracket reveals for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Men's + Women's Tournaments TOMORROW, ahead of @owen_foundation Cup action kicking off with a huge bout to open The Owen in an amazing matchup@ClaudioCSRO vs @BASTARDPAC LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TOMORROW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 18, 2024

Tomorrow, this Wednesday 6/19@TBSNetwork Live in Fairfax, VA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT TOMORROW@owen_foundation Cup

Men's Quarterfinal@ClaudioCSRO vs @BASTARDPAC The Owen Hart Foundation Cup kicks off live on Wednesday Night Dynamite Claudio vs PAC

TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/BCOUJVRTts — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 18, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-MJF vs. RUSH (Commercial free first hour)

-The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed AEW tag team title eliminator

-Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA AEW Continental title eliminator

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa’s contract signing

-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay Face-To-Face

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

-Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament bracket reveal

-Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita, Zack Sabre Jr.