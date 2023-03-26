The first match is set for AEW’s upcoming return to the New York City after a confrontation on tonight’s AEW Rampage.

Rampage saw Ricky Starks come to the ring for a showdown with Juice Robinson. Juice came out and turned his back on Starks, and kept getting away from him when he gave chase. Juice took the mic and said the match won’t be happening tonight or next week in St. Louis because he hates Missouri. Juice then said he wants the match to be held in a city that still has respect – New York City. They seemingly agreed to fight then and there.

AEW has since announced the match for the April 5 AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. Juice vs. Starks will happen there.

This will be the first-ever match between Juice and Starks. They have been feuding since the post-Revolution Dynamite earlier this month when Robinson interrupted Starks’ promo by covering the screen with a logo for The Bullet Club. He then attacked Starks from behind.

