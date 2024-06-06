The first matchup for this Saturday’s AEW Collision has been revealed.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that the Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) will be clashing with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in tag team action.

#AEWCollision

THIS SATURDAY, 6/8!

Council Bluffs, IA

TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT @WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO Vs @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR After last night's return, Doctors have today cleared Yuta to continue.

Now THIS SATURDAY for the first time ever:

Claudio/Yuta collide vs FTR on TNT! pic.twitter.com/hCXrCp3DiH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 6, 2024

The June 8th AEW Collision takes place from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on the lineup.