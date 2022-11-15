The first match has been announced for the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network.

It was announced during tonight’s RAW that The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 28. Per the stipulation, Lumis will earn a WWE contract if he wins, and Miz will be required to pay everything he owes to Lumis. Miz has promised that he will win, and this whole thing with Lumis will come to an end.

WWE originally announced Miz vs. Lumis with Lumis’ contract up for grabs for the October 17 RAW, but the match was delayed when The Miz attacked Lumis before the bell with a steel chair.

The November 28 RAW will mark Lumis’ first official match since he returned to WWE in late August. His last bout for the company came on the April 19 WWE NXT show as he and Duke Hudson were defeated by NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Miz wrestled on the November 7 RAW, picking up a win over Johnny Gargano, but he was defeated by R-Truth on the October 24 RAW and by Mustafa Ali on the October 31 RAW, while continuing to deal with Lumis and Gargano.

Below is footage from tonight’s MizTV segment on RAW with Miz, Gargano, Lumis and Byron Saxton:

