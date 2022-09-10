The first match for WWE Extreme Rules is now official.

Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Ronda Rousey become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan by winning a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match over Xia Li, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans, who returned after being away since mid-July.

The first elimination saw Rousey force Natalya to submit to the armbar. Rousey then made Evans tap to the armbar at the same time Deville was forcing Li to submit to her head & arm choke. The finish saw Rousey make Deville submit to the ankle lock while Morgan watched from her seat high up in the crowd.

WWE then confirmed Rousey vs. Morgan for Extreme Rules, and the title will be on the line.

Morgan won the title from Rousey back at WWE Money In the Bank on July 2. Since then Morgan has had two TV title defenses – she retained over Rousey in their rematch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30, then retained over Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at The Castle last Saturday.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

