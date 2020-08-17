 First Match Stipulation Options Announced For NJPW KOPW 2020

First Match Stipulation Options Announced For NJPW KOPW 2020

2 comments

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the match options for the brand new KOPW 2020. These bouts will all take place at the Summer Struggle event on August 26th from Korakuen Hall. Check it out below.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi will either be a 3-on-1 handicap match or lumberjack with a leather strap match.

-SANADA vs. SHO in a submission match as both men offered the same stipulation

-Toru Yano vs. BUSHI will either be a two-count for victory match or a five-count at ringside match

-Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado will either be Finishers Only or No Finishers Allowed

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy