First Match Stipulation Options Announced For NJPW KOPW 2020

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the match options for the brand new KOPW 2020. These bouts will all take place at the Summer Struggle event on August 26th from Korakuen Hall. Check it out below.
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi will either be a 3-on-1 handicap match or lumberjack with a leather strap match.
-SANADA vs. SHO in a submission match as both men offered the same stipulation
-Toru Yano vs. BUSHI will either be a two-count for victory match or a five-count at ringside match
-Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado will either be Finishers Only or No Finishers Allowed
【KOPW2020 1st Round Fan Voting (1)】
Wednesday August 26 Korakuen Hall
Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi
(A) 1 v 3 Handicap Match (Okada)
(B) Lumberjack with Leather Belt Death Match (Yujiro)
Which stipulation would you like to see？#KOPW2020
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 17, 2020
【KOPW2020 1st Round Fan Voting (2)】
Wednesday August 26 Korakuen Hall
Toru Yano vs. BUSHI
(A) 2-Count Pinfall Match (Yano)
(B) Five Count Ring Out Match (BUSHI)
Which stipulation would you like to see？#KOPW2020
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 17, 2020
【KOPW20201st Round Fan Voting (3)】
Wednesday August 26 Korakuen Hall
Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado
(A) Finisher Only Match (Kojima)
(B) No Finisher Match (Desperado)
Which stipulation would you like to see？#KOPW2020
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 17, 2020
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Wasn’t Interested In Shawn Michaels
- Sony Deville Comments On Today’s Kidnapping Situation
- Titus O’Neil Issues Media Statement Regarding Man Charged With Attempting To Kidnap Sonya Deville
- Jim Ross On Why Brian “Crush” Adams Got Fired From The WWE
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more