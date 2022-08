AEW has announced three matchups for next week’s House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will kickstart the beginning of the trios tournament to crown the first-ever trios champions. Check it out below.

-Andrade El Idolo/RUSH/Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & a Mystery Partner trios quarterfinal

-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia 2-out-of-3 falls

-Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King