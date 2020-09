AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s episode Dynamite on TNT, which will feature a TNT title matchup between champion Brodie Lee and challenger Orange Cassidy. More matches will be revealed throughout the week. Check it out below.

-Hikaru Shida/Thunder Rosa versus Diamante/Ivelisse

-Chris Jericho segment

-Jon Moxley/Will Hobbs/Darby Allin versus Lance Archer/Brian Cage/Ricky Starks

-Brodie Lee versus Orange Cassidy for the TNT championship