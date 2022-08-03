New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the first four matches for the promotion’s upcoming NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed event from the Vermont Hollywood in California. Check out the matchups below.

-Jay White/Juice Robinson/Hikuleo/Chase Owens vs. Trent/Rocky Romero/KUSHIDA/Taylor Rust

-Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood

-Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso

-Keita vs. QT Marshall