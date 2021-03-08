During tonight’s Revolution pay per view AEW announced the following lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite, which includes Darby Allin defending the TNT championship against Scorpio Sky. Check them out below.
-Matt Jackson versus Rey Fenix
-Hikaru Shida/Ryo Mizunami/Thunder Rosa versus Reba/Britt Baker/Maki Itoh
-The Inner Circle holds a War Council meeting
-Darby Allin versus Scorpio Sky for the TNT championship
Announced for this Wednesdays #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pljCQHAtaz
— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) March 8, 2021
(Thanks to APWUnlimited for the graphics)