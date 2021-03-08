During tonight’s Revolution pay per view AEW announced the following lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite, which includes Darby Allin defending the TNT championship against Scorpio Sky. Check them out below.

-Matt Jackson versus Rey Fenix

-Hikaru Shida/Ryo Mizunami/Thunder Rosa versus Reba/Britt Baker/Maki Itoh

-The Inner Circle holds a War Council meeting

-Darby Allin versus Scorpio Sky for the TNT championship

