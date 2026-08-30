AEW has announced the first matches and segments for the post-All In edition of Dynamite.

During the closing moments of Sunday’s AEW All In: London pay-per-view, the promotion revealed the initial lineup for Wednesday’s show from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Newly crowned AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland and New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) will make their first title defense, taking on The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz).

New Level made their AEW debut earlier in the night at All In, entering as the Wild Card team alongside Strickland in the Trios Roulette Royale. The trio went on to win the match and capture the AEW World Trios titles in their first outing together.

Also announced for Dynamite is an AEW Women’s World Championship celebration for Mercedes Moné.

Moné defeated Willow Nightingale at All In to capture the title, adding the AEW Women’s World Championship to her collection.

The September 2 edition of AEW Dynamite will take place from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

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