The top matches for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event have been announced.

Mickie James will defend the Impact Knockouts World Title against Masha Slamovich at No Surrender. This will be the first match between the two.

Slamovich interrupted James’ show-opening promo on Impact last night, and issued a “death warrant” to make the match official. James won the title from Jordynne Grace in the Hard To Kill main event last Friday, while Slamovich became the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Killer Kelly, Taylor Wilde, and Deonna Purrazzo.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will also defend his title at No Surrender, but his opponent has not been named. Next week’s Impact will feature the first-ever Golden Six Shooter match to determine Alexander’s challenger.

The Golden Six Shooter match will feature Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Moose, Rhino, Rich Swann, and Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin, with the winner facing Alexander at No Surrender.

The 2023 Impact No Surrender event will air live on Impact Plus on Friday, February 24, from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards or Sami Callihan or Moose or Rhino or Rich Swann or Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.