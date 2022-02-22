IMPACT Wrestling has announced the first matchup for their March 5th Sacrifice special, which will take place on the promotion’s IMPACT-Plus streaming service.
Bullet Club leader Jay White takes on the legendary Alex Shelley in singles-action. See the announcement made via Twitter below, including details on where to get tickets.
LIVE Saturday March 5th on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube!#BulletClub leader @JayWhiteNZ vs @fakekinkade!
Tickets are on-sale now!: https://t.co/IQZ1hLYRFZ
IMPACT+ :https://t.co/yTFoDbHS7J pic.twitter.com/3opqxwIRRv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 22, 2022