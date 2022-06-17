Inaugural MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will make her first title defense at MLW Battle Riot IV this weekend.

As noted, last night’s MLW Fusion event saw Valkyrie defeat Holidead to become the first-ever MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion. You can see photos and videos from the title match at this link.

In an update, MLW had previously announced Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake for Battle Riot IV, and that bout will now be for the title.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW World Middleweight Title

Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Myron Reed (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Davey Richards vs. Alex Kane (c)

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match

Brittany Blake vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

Battle Riot IV 40-Man Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, La Estrella, Little Guido, nZo, Davey Richards, other names TBA (Budd Heavy was previously announced but possibly pulled as he is no longer listed as a match participant in the latest e-mail blast)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

